Parasols, Sunscreen And Desk ‘Pets’: How Chinese Workers Are Fighting ‘Office Ageing’

Chinese employees are using creative workplace measures as concerns grow over long hours and office conditions affecting health and appearance | AI Generated File Image (X - @SCMPNews)

China, September 2, 2026: A growing number of office workers in China are adopting unusual measures, including setting up parasols at their desks, wearing full-face coverings and applying sunscreen, as concerns over “office ageing” gain traction on social media.

Workers have linked changes in their appearance and physical discomfort to workplace conditions, including lighting, poor air quality, dry air and long hours.

A RedNote user with the handle @lelehangmu from eastern China's Jiangsu province recently said his complexion had noticeably darkened and his eyes frequently felt strained just one month after starting his job, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

Chinese workers use parasols and sunscreen indoors to combat ‘office ageing’ https://t.co/oYXzVD5fTv — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) September 2, 2026

His experience resonated with other users. One said she appeared significantly fairer after taking time off, while another complained about persistent second-hand smoke in shared office spaces.

Workers Turn To Parasols And Sunscreen

Some employees have responded by putting up parasols at their desks, wearing sun hats and face coverings, and applying sunscreen to their faces and arms.

Lighting designer Yoki told a mainland media outlet that offices often favour cool-toned lighting to keep employees alert in the hope of improving productivity.

Lighting, however, is only one concern. Dry air, dusty ventilation systems and elevated carbon dioxide levels can contribute to physical discomfort and mental fatigue during long hours at work.

In the 1980s, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced the term “sick building syndrome” to describe symptoms associated with spending time in certain buildings even when no specific illness could be diagnosed.

Symptoms can include headaches, nasal congestion, dry skin, throat irritation, fatigue and poor concentration. They often worsen with prolonged exposure and ease after a person leaves the building.

The syndrome emerged alongside changes in modern architecture and efforts to conserve energy. Buildings became increasingly airtight to reduce heating and cooling costs, which could also restrict the flow of fresh air indoors.

A 2008 study by Indian social medicine scholar Sumedha Joshi linked sick building syndrome with lower productivity and higher absenteeism, recommending better ventilation, regular breaks and measures to reduce workplace stress.

‘Who Will Cover My Beauty And Health?’

Concerns about workplace conditions have also expanded to appearance on social media.

A TikTok trend contrasts photographs taken at the start of the working day with those taken several hours later. Users show polished make-up and bright eyes in the morning compared with greasy hair, dull skin and facial puffiness by evening.

Chinese internet users have also blamed prolonged sitting for forward-leaning necks and rounded shoulders. Others have joked that repeatedly frowning while working has left “thinking lines” on their faces.

One netizen asked: “I age in the office every day. The company pays for my labour, but who will cover my beauty and health?”

Some workers have adopted creative forms of workplace self-care. Empty milk-tea cups are being turned into makeshift humidifiers, while others keep unconventional desk “pets”, including rocks and mango pits, which they caress or pat to relieve anxiety.

Long Working Hours Add To Concerns

Behind the unusual coping strategies are broader concerns over working conditions and long hours.

As of May, the average working week in China reportedly stood at around 48.2 hours, above the statutory limit of 44 hours.

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The trend has prompted calls online for healthier workplaces rather than relying on employees to devise their own ways to cope.

As one online observer said: “A good office is not a perk but a basic right. People should shape the workplace, not be reduced to cogs in cubicles.”

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