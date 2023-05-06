 Paramjit Panjwar, wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief, gunned down in Lahore
Paramjit Panjwar was walking near his residence in Sunflower Society in Johar Town in Lahore when he was gunned down by two men on a bike.

Saturday, May 06, 2023
Dreaded terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar, alias Malik Sardar Singh, was shot down by two unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Saturday.

Paramjit was walking near his residence in Sunflower Society in Johar Town early in the morning around 6 am with his security guard when two men on a motorcycle shot him down.

Paramjit's security guard was injured in the shootout and admitted to a nearby hospital.

Who is Paramjit Panjwar?

Paramjit Panjwar is reportedly on India's most wanted list.

He was involved in drug and weapon smuggling through drones into Indian Punjab and joined the KCF, which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the UAPA after being radicalized by his cousin Labh Singh in 1986.

He was earlier working in a Central Cooperative Bank in Sohal, the report said.

