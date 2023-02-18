Pakistani scribe claims Turkey's aid repackaged as quake relief by Islamabad

Pakistan-based journalist Shahid Masood | Facebook

Cash strapped Pakistan recently sent humanitarian aid to the quake-hit Turkey. According to a Pakistani journalist, the aid that Islamabad dispatched was sent by Ankara to the country during the devastating floods last year.

Pakistan recently C-130 planes with relief supplies and search and rescue personnel to quake-hit areas.

Pakistan-based scribe Shahid Masood, on a broadcast by a channel named GNN news channel made a claim that Turkey received the same aid they had sent to the country during last year's floods.

A video of the same has been going viral on social media since the segment where Masood made such explosive claims was first aired.

ترکی نے جو سامان سیلاب کے وقت میں پاکستان کو امداد کے طور پر بھیجا تھا ، شہباز شریف وہی سامان اپنے ساتھ ترکی لے گئے انکی مدد کرنے کے لیے 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2O0grElB0c — Qirat Muneer (@Qiratmuneer5) February 17, 2023

Major embarrassment for Pakistan

The claim made by Masood may leave Pakistan red faced as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been personally monitoring relief and rescue operations in the quake-hit regions.

Sharif went to Turkey on February 16 with "a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan". This trip came days after he was asked by Turkish government to postpone his visit.

Turkey-Syria earthquake

Nearly 12 days ago, massive quake hit Turkey and Syra which has so far killed over 40,000 people and the toll is expected to rise even further as nearly 3 lakh homes were lost and many people are still unaccounted for.

On Friday, rescuers pulled out 4 adults and one child from under the rubble in three different cities of Turkey 278 hours after the quake first hit. Rescue operations are underway in the country.

This earthquake has been dubbed as one of the deadliest earthquake to hit the country in modern times.

