 Pakistani National Living In Canada Extradited To United States For Plotting Brooklyn Mass Shooting
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistani National Living In Canada Extradited To United States For Plotting Brooklyn Mass Shooting

Pakistani National Living In Canada Extradited To United States For Plotting Brooklyn Mass Shooting

A Pakistani national living in Canada was extradited to the United States on the charges of terrorism. The accused, 20-year-old Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, is suspected to have planned a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Handcuffs | Representative pic

Washington DC: A Pakistani national living in Canada was extradited to the United States on the charges of terrorism. The accused, 20-year-old Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, is suspected to have planned a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn. On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) gave information in this regard.

Khan is accused of planning the attack in support of the Islamic State (IS), reported News18. The mass shooting is likely to be carried out on the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Notably, the Pakistani citizen was arrested in Canada in September. "Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism," FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post. Last year, Khan allegedly planned to travel to New York last year.

"In the fall of last year, Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn. Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 — the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

As per US attorney Jay Clayton, Khanplanned to use automatic weapons during the mass shooting to inflict heavy casulaties.

"He planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of our Jewish community as possible, all in support of IS," US attorney Jay Clayton said as quoted by The Times of India.

Khan shared his plan with people whom he belived to be co-conspirators, however, they turned out be undercover government officers as reported by TOI.

Khan is reportedly charged with attempting to commit acts of terrorism.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Philippines Independence Day: Everything To Know About History, Date, Significance And More About...

Philippines Independence Day: Everything To Know About History, Date, Significance And More About...

'Deal With China Done': Donald Trump Says Pact With China On Rare Earths And Student Visas Finalised

'Deal With China Done': Donald Trump Says Pact With China On Rare Earths And Student Visas Finalised

US President Donald Trump Hails Favourable Federal Appeals Court Ruling On His Sweeping Tariff...

US President Donald Trump Hails Favourable Federal Appeals Court Ruling On His Sweeping Tariff...

Anne Frank 96th Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About Popular Jewish Writer

Anne Frank 96th Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About Popular Jewish Writer

WATCH: Al-Qaeda Leader Sa’ad al-Awlaki Calls For Trump, JD Vance's Assassination In Chilling...

WATCH: Al-Qaeda Leader Sa’ad al-Awlaki Calls For Trump, JD Vance's Assassination In Chilling...