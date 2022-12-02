Pakistani embassy in Kabul attacked, one injured

Pakistan's Kabul head of mission Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani | Twitter

Kabul: The Pakistani embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, was attacked. In the assault, a guard stationed at the Pakistani embassy suffered injuries. The acting ambassador of Pakistan, Obaid Nizamani, who was present at the embassy during the attack, is safe.

According to the Taliban's initial investigation, the shots were fired from a structure close to the embassy.

Pakistan’s Head of Mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizami was strolling inside the embassy, which was closed due to holiday, when he was targeted. His security guard managed to found the bid and suffered with bullet wounds. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the assassination attempt on the Pakistani mission’s head in Kabul.

Just spoke to Ubaid Nizamani 🇵🇰 Head of Mission, Kabul. Relieved to hear that he is safe. I expressed solidarity of govt & people with him, while assuring full support & assistance to him & mission on all counts. I also conveyed prayers for swift recovery of brave security guard. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 2, 2022

Pakistan released a press note on the attack, which said Pakistan “strongly condemns the assassination attempt against Nizamani and the attack on the embassy compound."

“The interim government of Afghanistan must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan,” the FO said.

Pakistan to evacuate its staff from Kabul

According to Pakistani media reports, the Pak government is planning to evacuate some of its employees from the embassy in Kabul. This includes Mission Chief Obaid Nizamani and the injured SSG guard.