Pakistani bride mocks state of economy, wears tomatoes instead of gold jewellery

A video of a Pakistani bride wearing 'tomato jewellery' has gone viral on the Internet. Taking a dig at the state of economy in Pakistan where the prices of tomatoes have soared to Rs 300 per kg, she replaced her gold earrings, necklace, and bangles with tomatoes.

In the video, the bride further says that even her brother sent her pine nuts as a wedding gift and she got boxes of tomatoes from her parents as a wedding gift.