Pakistan: Two explosions stun Baluchistan; 2 killed in Quetta, over a dozen injured in Sibi

A bomb went off near a government office in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, killing at least two people and wounding five, police said. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least 16 people were injured, including children, in a blast in Balochistan's Sibi on Friday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Quetta bombing, which took place near the office of the deputy commissioner, said Abdul Ali, a local police officer. He said rescuers transported the bodies and the wounded to a nearby hospital.

Ali refused to speculate on who could be behind the bombing. Previous such attacks have been claimed by militants and separatist groups fighting in Baluchistan province, where Quetta is the capital.

Meanwhile, speaking of the bombing in Sibi, Station House Officer Wazir Khan Marri said miscreants on a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade at Luni Chowk, which resulted in injuries to 16 people, Dawn reported citing official sources.

The injured, which included two children, were rushed to Sibi Civil Hospital, he said, adding that the condition of four injured is serious, , reported Dawn.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, such as gas and oil.

