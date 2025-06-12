Pakistan Tops Global Bombing List In 2024 With 291 Attacks, NSG Report Reveals Alarming Security Decline | Twitter

Islamabad: In a grim milestone, Pakistan has reportedly broken its own record for the highest number of bombing incidents globally in 2024, with an unprecedented 291 attacks.

According to data from the National Security Guard’s (NSG) Bombshell annual report, accessed by News18, Pakistan witnessed 187 IED (improvised explosive device) attacks and 104 explosive ordnance incidents in 2024, both highest in five years. In contrast, Syria, second on the list, reported just 32 IED attacks.

What Did the Report Reveal?

The country saw a dramatic surge from just 68 bombing incidents in 2022 to 291 in 2024, marking a 328% increase. Over five years, Pakistan has clocked 675 bombings, with 486 IEDs and 189 explosive ordnance attacks, far outpacing nations like Afghanistan and Iraq.

“This terror industry has become self-sustaining. Once you grow terrorism, the same terrorists will bite you. If you feed milk to a snake, it will still bite you,” said Major General SB Asthana (Retd), in a quote to News18, criticising Pakistan’s long-standing strategy of harbouring extremist groups.

Changing Face of Pakistan’s Insurgency

The data revealed that nearly two-thirds of all attacks now involve IEDs, showing a 41% jump over last year. Militants have shifted tactics across volatile provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, indicating deeper coordination, planning, and access to sophisticated tools of violence.

Alongside, explosive ordnance attacks, using grenades, rockets and mortars, have tripled, from 27 incidents in 2023 to 104 in 2024. This sharp escalation reflects the growing flow of military-grade weaponry and an expanding network of actors capable of executing high-impact strikes.