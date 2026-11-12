Pakistan: TikToker Takes Tigress Out Of Cage For Video, 19-Year-Old Worker Mauled To Death - VIDEO

A 19-year-old farm worker was mauled to death by a tigress at a farmhouse in Pakistan's Lahore while a TikTok video was being filmed, prompting police to arrest the farmhouse owner and a social media influencer in connection with the incident.

The victim, identified as Talha, sustained critical injuries after the animal allegedly went out of control during the shoot. He was rushed to a private hospital in a car by TikToker Noman Hassan but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Tigress attacks during video shoot

According to investigators, Hassan had taken the tigress out of its cage at a wildlife breeding farmhouse to record a video and asked Talha to participate. The animal attacked the teenager during filming. His father and brother were also employed at the farmhouse.

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Police said an initial attempt was made to pass off the incident as a dog attack. However, a probe into the circumstances revealed that the injuries had been caused by a tigress.

Wildlife Act case registered

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Act following a complaint by Talha's father. The tigress has been handed over to the Wildlife Department.

Authorities are also investigating whether the farmhouse had the necessary licences to keep the animal and whether adequate safety arrangements were in place.