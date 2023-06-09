Pakistan Think-Tank Moderator Under Scrutiny For Alleged Ties To Banned Terrorist Organization |

Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) Managing Director is under the scanner after a Twitter user made claims that he has connections with banned and sanctioned terrorist organisations. The user named Wajahat S Khan, who is a professor, shared screengrabs of various sites substantiating his claims.

Wajahat S. Khan, a Twitter user took it to his Twitter handle and levelled the allegations against Abdullah Khan. The controversy surrounding Khan's background has raised concerns about the integrity and credibility of the event, prompting a closer examination of the selection process for participants and the institute's commitment to diversity.

This is a story about terrorism, Pakistan, America and reinventing yourself.



Our story starts in the beautiful city of Islamabad.



There is a think-tank over there called @PICSSIsb.



Like all think-tanks, it holds events about important issues.



Take a good look at this event. pic.twitter.com/fZVkuXSpW3 — Wajahat S. Khan (@WajSKhan) June 8, 2023

Abdullah Khan's Personal Rebranding

While the participants in the Pakistan-US Relations webinar comprise career professionals from various backgrounds, such as diplomats, lawyers, journalists, soldiers, and think-tankers, Abdullah Khan, the moderator, stands out as an innovator due to his personal rebranding.

Formerly known as Abdullah Muntazir/Muntazer, Khan has transformed his appearance and adopted a new name. However, it is his alleged affiliation with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LET) that has cast a shadow over his role as the moderator of the event.

The Alleged Links to LET

Multiple sources, including Wikipedia and official documents from the US Treasury, shed light on Khan's alleged ties to LET, a banned terrorist organization focused on Kashmir. According to reports, Khan has worked for jihadist publications, a LET-affiliated media and research organization, and has faced sanctions by the US Treasury. His involvement with LET includes acting as the group's spokesman for international media, fundraising activities, recruitment efforts, and membership in LET's political wing.

LET and its Notorious History

Lashkar-e-Tayyiba gained infamy for its militant activities, most notably the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which captured global attention. The organisation has been outlawed by Pakistan and proscribed by the United Nations due to its extremist agenda and involvement in acts of violence.

Concerns and Calls for Action

The revelation of Khan's alleged ties to LET has ignited concerns about the credibility and impartiality of the upcoming webinar on Pak-USRelations. Many participants and observers have voiced their reservations, emphasizing the need for a thorough reevaluation of the event.

Calls for a more diverse and credible panel have intensified, as the involvement of a moderator with links to a banned terrorist organization raises questions about PICSS's vetting process and commitment to promoting unbiased and inclusive dialogue.

About PICSS

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) is a prominent think-tank based in Islamabad, Pakistan. PICSS focuses on analyzing and understanding conflict dynamics, security challenges, and regional issues. The institute conducts research, organizes events, and provides policy recommendations to stakeholders, aiming to contribute to informed decision-making and promote peace and stability in Pakistan and the wider region.