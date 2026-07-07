Pakistan Terror Attack: 9 Police Personnel, Including 2 SHOs, Killed In Balochistan’s Ziarat District

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At least nine policemen, including two station house officers (SHOs), were killed in a terrorist attack on a police post in Balochistan’s Ziarat district on Tuesday, according to local media.

Authorities have confirmed that it was a terrorist incident, adding that it occurred in the Mangi Dam area. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack

Police said the whereabouts of five policemen were still unknown, adding that additional personnel had been dispatched to the area. An operation to recover the missing police officials was underway.

"The clearance operation against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in Ziarat has been completed," Shahid Rind, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, said in a statement shared on X.

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"The security forces' clearance operation against the terrorists was successfully completed, with 15 terrorists sent to hell. FC, Balochistan Police, CTD, SSW, and ATF have successfully completed a joint clearance operation. The terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij had to pay a heavy price for playing with Balochistan's peace. The state is responding with full force," the statement read, adding that Fitna al-Khawarij were behind the terrorist attack.

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Fitna al-Khawarij is the term used by the state to designate members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The province recorded 49 attacks in June compared with 71 in May, according to a Dawn report.