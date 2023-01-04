Pakistan takes aggressive steps amid economic crisis, shuts malls, wedding halls to conserve energy | File Photo

Islamabad (Pakistan): Amid severe economic crisis with inflation to stay between 21-23 per cent that hit Pakistan in recent times, the government has taken decisive steps towards reviving nation's economy. The government on Tuesday announced early closure of malls, markets and wedding halls as a measure under the energy conservation plan.

According to a report in India Today, a meeting of the cabinet ministers in Pakistan approved the Energy Conservation Plan to conserve energy and lower the dependence on imported oil. No lights were on at the cabinet meeting while the meeting was held in full sunlight to set an example for the nation to follow.

Malls, markets and wedding halls to be closed early

The Pakistan Defence Minister said, "The markets and malls would now close at 8:30 pm while the wedding halls in Pakistan would close by 10:00 pm. The measure will save us Rs 60 billion.”

Further he stated of making use of conical geysers to be mandatory for reducing gas usage and using street lights alternatively would make up to save Rs 92 billion and Rs 4 billion respectively.

The Defence Minister also announced ban of incandescent bulbs from February 1 and ending production of inefficient fans from July to save around Rs 22 billion.

Government offices to work on saving energy

Government offices have announced reduced usage of energy at their offices while planning to implement work from home strategy within upcoming 10 days. 30 percent energy is planned to be saved saving Rs 62 billion only through measures taken by government departments.

Plan about climate change

“The world has been following this plan for a while and it is imperative for us to change our habits,” said Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman in the cabinet meeting aiming to bring reformative change in the nation.