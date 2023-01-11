Pakistan: Shoe hurled at Home Minister Rana Sanaullah outside assembly; shocking video surfaces

ON CAMERA: Shoe hurled at Home Minister Rana Sanaullah in Pakistan outside assembly |

A shoe was thrown at the windscreen of the car belonging to Home Minister Rana Sanaullah while he was sitting inside the car on Tuesday. The minister was in the front passenger seat when the event occurred as his driver drove the vehicle past a crowd of journalists. The sneaker, which appeared to be intended for Sanaullah in a video of the incident that is going viral on social media, was purportedly launched by an unidentified male. As the minister got ready to depart the provincial assembly's grounds, it flew towards his car.

Shoe hurled at the car of Rana Sanaullah outside Punjab Assembly. pic.twitter.com/PikUHRQ6av — Mubarak Khan (@xdeadboiii) January 10, 2023

When the shoe was hurled, Sanaullah's driver briefly stopped the vehicle before continuing. According to media reports, the shoe was allegedly thrown by the driver of Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member (MPA) Rashid Hafeez, in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier PML-N leaders were not allowed in the assembly

At a press conference with other party officials, Sanaullah stated that the security agents had also been instructed to prevent the PML-N leaders from entering the assembly; however, they had refused to abide by the "illegal" directives.

Earlier today, the Punjab government, which is governed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), prohibited the minister, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other party leaders. According to the information, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislators and leaders were prevented from accessing the building's grounds by the police and the assembly employees, but some of them managed to force their way inside.