Pakistan: Sarabjit Singh's Killer & Underworld Don Amir Sarfaraz Shot Dead By Unknown Men In Lahore

Lahore: Indian national Sarabjit Singh's killer and Pakistani underworld don Amir Sarfaraz aka Tamba was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lahore on Sunday. In the latest targeted attack in the country, the unknown men shot and killed the Pakistani mafia who was accused of murdering Sarabjit Singh inside jail in Pakistan, allegedly by strangulating him with polythene.

Sarabjit Singh was killed inside Kot Lakhpat Jail on May 2, 2013. Many reports also suggest that Sarabjit was attacked with a brick on his head by inmates, after which he died at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

Targeted Attacks In Pakistan

The incidents of targeted attacks have risen in the neighboring country in the recent past. The 'unknown men' targeting the underworld dons and terrorists who have taken refuge in Pakistan are being murdered under mysterious circumstances. Pakistan has blamed India for the recent deaths which occurred in the country. However, India has denied its involvement in these extraterritorial murders.

Tortured And Killed Sarabjit

There are reports that Sarabjit was tortured and killed on the orders of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Sarabjit was caught by the Pakistani Army on charges of spying. Sarabjit was a resident of Punjab and accidentally entered Pakistan unknowingly, after which he was arrested by the Pakistani Army and sent to jail in 1990.

Accidentally Crossed Border

Sarabjit was a farmer by profession and was a resident of the Tarn Taran district situated on the India-Pakistan border. Sarabjit was arrested by the Pakistani Army after he reached the border mistakenly. He was arrested on August 30, 1990, and was accused of masterminding the bomb blasts that took place in Lahore and Faisalabad, resulting in around 14 people losing their lives.

Death Sentence

Sarabjit Singh was awarded the death sentence for the bombings that took place in Pakistan. He was lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, where he was attacked by fellow inmates and murdered.

Heart Attack

However, Pakistan claimed that Sarabjit died due to a heart attack at the age of 50. There are reports that Amir Sarfaraz was the one who attacked Sarabjit inside jail. However, he was acquitted by the court in 2019, citing a lack of evidence.