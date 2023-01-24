Pakistan: Riot breaks out in Gujarat Jail, prisoners escape prison, set dorm on fire; visuals surface |

Several detainees and police officers were hurt in fights that broke out at the Gujrat district jail, according to ARY News on Monday. Details indicate that when fights between convicts and guards at the Gujrat district jail broke out, the prisoners set fire to a number of dorms and scaled their roofs.

#Pakistan Riot of prisoners in Gujarat Jail ۔ Several inmates were reported injured۔Prisoners have set fire to various barracks and tear gas is being shelled continuously by the police. There are also reports of prisoners holding the Assistant Superintendent of Jail hostage pic.twitter.com/WxLzBZfBBr — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 23, 2023

Several prisoners and police officers were hurt during the fighting, and the district prison also heard gunshots. Following the information, a significant police presence arrived at the scene and took over the jail.

No casualties have yet been reported, according to a statement from the police, and the fire has been put out.

The police added that because senior police officials were on the scene, the riot would soon be brought under control.

Aware of the occurrence, interim Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Commissioner of Gujarat and the Regional Police Officer (RPO) to travel to the district jail.

Clashes were broke out in 2020 as well

Clashes broke out between the police and inmates at the Gujrat District Jail earlier in 2020 when the latter took control of the jail grounds, wounding two police officers.

The prisoners at the district jail in Gujrat used force and scaled the prison walls. They burned down barracks and caused structural damage to the institution.

Two police officers working at the prison were hurt as a result of the assault, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)