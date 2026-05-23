Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Begins Four-Day China Visit To Expand CPEC And Strategic Cooperation| VIDEO

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed for Hangzhou, marking the start of a four-day official visit to China aimed at deepening economic cooperation, expanding strategic ties, and accelerating projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The visit, scheduled from May 23 to May 26, is expected to focus on strengthening Pakistan’s long-standing partnership with China across key sectors including trade, investment, technology, agriculture, and regional diplomacy.

High-Level Delegation Accompanies Sharif

According to Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

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The delegation’s presence signals Pakistan’s intent to pursue broad-based cooperation with Beijing on multiple fronts.

Hangzhou and CPEC Phase 2 Talks

Sharif’s first destination is Hangzhou, where he is scheduled to meet Wang Hao, the Party Secretary of Zhejiang Province.

During his stay, he will participate in a business forum focused on promoting collaboration under CPEC Phase 2, Pakistan’s next-stage development framework aimed at boosting industrialization, infrastructure expansion, and economic modernization.

The prime minister will also attend ceremonies involving the exchange of agreements and memorandums of understanding between Pakistani and Chinese institutions.

Meetings With Chinese Business Giants, Including Alibaba

As part of efforts to attract further Chinese investment, Sharif is expected to meet CEOs of major Chinese companies and visit the headquarters of Alibaba Group.

The meetings are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in digital commerce, technology transfer, and Pakistan’s growing IT sector.

Key Talks in Beijing With Xi Jinping and Li Qiang

Following his engagements in Hangzhou, Sharif will travel to Beijing for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

The discussions are expected to reinforce what both countries describe as their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

Officials say the meetings will focus on expanding collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, information technology, scientific research, and people-to-people exchanges.

Celebrating 75 Years of Pakistan-China Relations

The visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, giving both nations an opportunity to highlight one of Asia’s closest strategic partnerships.

Sharif is also expected to visit the China Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) as part of efforts to deepen agricultural cooperation and innovation.

Regional Security and Middle East Tensions on the Agenda

Beyond economics, regional geopolitical developments are also likely to feature prominently in discussions.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, tensions in the Middle East including the ongoing US-Iran conflict are expected to be addressed during the visit.

“Pakistan and China have maintained close coordination on the standoff in the Middle East and our peace efforts in this regard,” Andrabi said, referring to earlier diplomatic consultations led by Ishaq Dar.

He noted that both sides had previously agreed on a five-point principle aimed at promoting regional stability, which may be revisited during Sharif’s talks in Beijing.

Strengthening a Strategic Partnership

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the visit is intended to “reaffirm the abiding strength of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and help deepen political trust, strategic coordination, and practical cooperation.

As Islamabad looks to stabilize its economy and expand foreign investment, the China visit is being viewed as a crucial diplomatic and economic engagement with one of its closest allies.