Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s plane develops technical fault, returns to New York

New York: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation returned to New York after the plane given to him by the Saudi Arabia government, developed a technical fault while it was heading back to Islamabad.

Khan had taken off from New York's Kennedy International Airport on Friday evening in a special jet placed at his disposal by the Saudi government, but it flew back in a couple of hours to have the problem fixed, reports The News International. Pakistan's Ambassador to UN, Maleeha Lodhi, who had earlier seen off Khan, rushed back to the airport.

The Prime Minister, who led the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, waited at the airport for some time while technicians tried to fix the fault, but more work was needed which they would try to complete it by Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Ambassador Lodhi escorted the Prime Minister back to the Roosevelt Hotel where he was staying during his seven-day trip. Officials said if the plane was not fixed on Saturday morning, Khan would take a commercial flight back to Pakistan.