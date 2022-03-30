Pakistan PM Imran Khan postpones address to nation: Here's all you need to know

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address scheduled for today has been postponed, confirmed PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote: “PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has been postponed.”

This comes hours after Imran Khan's meeting with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of the ISI, Lt. General Nadeem Anjum.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Khan will address the nation today evening after an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet.

Rasheed, while addressing the media, said the Prime Minister has summoned an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet to take party leaders and allies into confidence over the contents of the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter.

PM, earlier in the day said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members. "The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad," he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, "Suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself." "The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you," he added.

Meanwhile, even as Imran Khan faces mounting pressure with some allies leaving the ruling coalition ahead of the no-confidence vote, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Pakistan Prime Minister will not resign.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is a player who fights till the last ball. He will not get resignation," Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet in Urdu.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key partner in the PTI-led ruling coalition, has pledged support for the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Following this, the Imran Khan-led government has lost the majority in the Lower House.

The Opposition now has 177 members in the National Assembly and they do not need the support of the disgruntled PTI MNAs. On the other hand, the government is left with the support of only 164 members.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:07 PM IST