Pakistan: North Waziristan Assistant Commissioner, 2 Cops Among 5 Killed In Attack By TTP In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Video

Bannu: At least five people were killed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday in an attack allegedly carried out by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Reports say the militants targeted a government vehicle. Among the deceased were a government official and two police personnel.

The banned outfit reportedly struck the vehicle of North Waziristan Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali Khan in Bannu district, according to News18. Khan also died in the assault. The two policemen killed have been identified as Syed Rehman and Sher Rehman.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the incident. Notably, the TTP is referred to as 'Fitna-al-Khawarij' by the Pakistani state.

The attack came just a day after Pakistani security forces neutralised three TTP militants in Balochistan. This operation followed a suicide bombing at the main gate of the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Nokkundi. According to The Dawn, citing an FC Balochistan South spokesperson, six militants reportedly entered the FC compound after the initial blast.

After TTP ended a ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November 2022, attacks on security personnel and government officials have intensified, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Dawn reported that seven blasts rocked Quetta and Dera Murad Jamali in Balochistan on Saturday, with one explosion blowing up a section of railway track and suspending train traffic.