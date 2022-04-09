Pakistan no-trust motion: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser raises issue of 'foreign interference' letter

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser assured the opposition leader that he would conduct proceedings according to the law and the Constitution.

"[But] the important thing is that there has been talk of an international conspiracy. This should also be discussed," he said, as the hall echoed with protests from the opposition benches.

This prompted Shehbaz to tell the Qaiser that he would be violating the court's directives if he would go down that road. He also read out the court's directives regarding the convening of the session.

"Under the court's directives, you are bound to take up this agenda item and no other item. That is the intent of the order and you cannot deviate from it," he said, calling on the speaker to hold voting on the motion forthwith.

"The SC's orders will be followed in true letter and spirit," Qaiser replied

Meaenwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan in an address to the nation on Friday said he accepts the Supreme Court's verdict issued a day ago.

He also vowed to not accept what he termed as an "imported government" and called on the nation to come out on Sunday (April 10) after Isha prayers to hold peaceful protests.

"I am saddened by the verdict, but I accept it," the premier said at the start of his address.

He said the deputy speaker prorogued the assembly and set aside the no-confidence motion in light of Article 5 of the Constitution.

"There was foreign interference in Pakistan's no-confidence. I wanted the SC to at least look at it. It was a very serious allegation that a foreign country wants to topple the government through a conspiracy."

The premier said he was at least expecting a probe by the SC.

"The SC could have at least asked for and looked at the document to gauge whether we're speaking the truth. I was a bit disappointed because this is a very big issue and there was no discussion on it in the SC."

Khan said he was also saddened at the haste with which the court made its decision.

He said open horse-trading and "buying and selling of consciences of lawmakers" was going on in the country. "Every child knows the price at which consciences are being sold."

"What kind of democracy is this? Which democracy in the world allows this (horse-trading)? And the biggest forum for justice, the judiciary, we expected it to take suo motu action if nothing else."

Khan has warned that if he is ousted from power, he will not recognise an opposition government. He was speaking ahead of a no-confidence vote in parliament on Saturday, which he is expected to lose.

Khan said he accepted the Supreme Court decision that he must face the vote, but repeated claims the US is leading a conspiracy to remove him. He did not provide evidence. Washington denies the accusations.

Khan visited Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin as Russia was launching the invasion of Ukraine and has previously criticised the US's "war on terror".

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 12:00 PM IST