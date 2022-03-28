Pakistan: No-confidence motion tabled against PM Imran Khan; voting to be held on THIS date

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri asked the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), who are in favour of the no-confidence motion, to stand up so that their number could be counted. As per Pakistan's Constitution, 20% of the MNAs present in the Assembly must show support for the motion.

Reportedly, 161 lawmakers voted in favour of the tabling of the resolution. The Deputy Speaker then approved a discussion on the no-confidence motion and added that it will take place on Thursday, March 31, at 4 pm. Also, the voting has to be called with 3-7 days which means that the farthest date the voting can take place is April 4.

To oust Imran Khan, the Opposition will need the support of a simple majority — 172 members out of the 342 — in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt.

Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has 155 members in the National Assembly. However, about two dozen PTI members of Parliament have revolted against him. Also, his major allies are looking the other way. It would be interesting to see if the cricket-turned-politician survives the no-confidence motion.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:14 PM IST