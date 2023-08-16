Pakistan: Mob Attacks, Sets Ablaze Church Over Blasphemy Allegations In Faisalabad; Visuals Surface

Mob Attack, Set Ablaze Church in Pakistan | Twitter

Faisalabad: In a shocking incident of oppression against a minority community, a church has been vandalised and set ablaze in Pakistan's Faisalabad. There are reports that a church has been vandalised and ransacked at Jaranwala road in Faisalabad district in Punjab Province by Pakistan Islamists. The incident occurred after a Christian man was accused of blasphemy. The visuals of the incident are doing rounds on social media. There are reports that houses of Christians have also been vandalised and set ablaze by the locals in the surrounding area of the church.

Blasphemy allegations

As per reports, an FIR has been lodged in connection with the case and the Police is trying to control the situation. The incident occurred in Faisalabad after a Christian minority family was accused of violating the Holy Quran. Hundreds of people gathered on the spot then climbed at the top of the church and vandalised the church. After that they set the church ablaze. The mob was shouting Anti-Islam slogans while vandalising the church. The houses of Christians in the locality are also reported to be vandalised.

Bishop criticises the incident

The country has been blamed of atrocities against minority Hindus, Sikhs, Hindus and Ahmediyas over last many years. There are many incidents of oppression against minorities in the country. Bishop Azad Marshal criticised the incident and said that "Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan. A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harrased having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran. We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom."

Quran burning incident in Sweden

The incident is the outcome of the Quran burning incident that took place in Sweden, as per reports. Few Catholic Church leaders demanded security from Pakistan police after the banned group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi threatened to take action against the Quran burning in Sweden. Massive protests were also held in Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pakistan: Islamabad Courts Reject 9 Bail Pleas Of Former PM Imran Khan Over May 9 Protests

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)