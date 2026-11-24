Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, has departed for Pakistan after attending the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. The Pakistan High Commission in India shared an update on X, confirming his departure and posting a photograph of him being seen off at the airport by Chargé d'Affaires Saad Warraich.

Malik visited India from November 20 to 24 to lead the Pakistani delegation at the forum, which was held at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.

Pakistan Minister Attends First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum

The forum was jointly organised by India's Ministries of Culture and External Affairs, with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) as its knowledge partner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the gathering on November 20.

Around 116 delegates from 22 countries, including four ministers and SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, participated in the event. Discussions focused on shared cultural heritage, historical connections, art, architecture, literature and regional cooperation.

Addressing the gathering, Malik described dialogue among civilisations as “essential” and highlighted shared historical links through the Indus Valley civilisation, Gandhara and Taxila. He also proposed an SCO network of cultural institutions, a shared digital repository of regional heritage and a framework for protecting heritage sites from climate-related threats.

Indraprastha Communiqué Adopted At Forum

The forum concluded on November 22 with the adoption of the Indraprastha Communiqué. The document called for the protection of cultural heritage, joint UNESCO nominations, digital preservation of historical resources and greater people-to-people exchanges through exhibitions, festivals and academic collaborations.

India also proposed that the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum be held every two years, with the venue to be decided by member states.

First Pakistani Ministerial Visit Since 2023

Malik's visit marked the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India since May 2023, when then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended an SCO meeting in Goa. It was also the first high-level ministerial engagement since the May 2025 India-Pakistan military conflict.

However, no formal bilateral talks took place between the two countries during Malik's visit. Indian Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal confirmed that there were no scheduled bilateral discussions.

The visit took place amid strained India-Pakistan relations, with both sides maintaining that the engagement was focused on the multilateral SCO forum.