Pakistan: Maulana Fazlur Rehman asks for PM's resignation or fresh polls

Islamabad: Demanding the resignation of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has sent a message to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government's negotiating committee through Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi that either Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign and if this is not possible then fresh elections should be called in three days, the Pakistani media reported.

As per highly placed sources, the JUI-F has decided to wait for the response from the government till November 10 and then take any further decision. The party will start acting on the next strategy after that.

The sources said that the next strategy of Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be to block major highways across Pakistan. They added that the option of resigning from all provincial and federal seats will also be looked at in the next stage.

The government has started its preparations for the opposition's next strategy on the basis of intelligence inputs, the sources added.