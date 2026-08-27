Pakistan, Kuwait Deepen Defence Ties With New Pact | X - abdulslam2017

Pakistan and Kuwait on Thursday signed an agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas including training, capacity building and border management.

The ‘Protocol Agreement-2026’ was signed during a meeting between Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and a high-level Kuwaiti delegation led by Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah at the Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi.

The Kuwaiti delegation also included Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt Gen Khalid Al-Shriaan.

Pact expands existing defence framework

According to an official statement, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, focusing particularly on bilateral defence relations, security cooperation and ways to further strengthen defence ties.

The agreement expands the existing military cooperation framework established under the ‘Defence Cooperation Agreement-2023’.

"Under the new agreement, the Armed Forces of Pakistan will extend assistance to the Armed Forces of Kuwait in diverse fields, including training, capacity building, border management and other mutually agreed areas of defence collaboration," it said.

The statement said the agreement reflected the deep trust, mutual respect and shared strategic interests underpinning the longstanding defence relationship between the two countries.

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In a separate statement, the Pakistan Army said the Kuwaiti delegation also met Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation.