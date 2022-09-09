Pakistan: Journalist arrested for covering issues of flood victims of Hindu Community exposes local administration

Pakistan police arrested Nasrallah Gaddani over reporting the plights of Hindu flood victims. |

Pakistan Police in Ghotki arrested a journalist named Nasrallah Gaddani On Wednesday, for covering the dilemmas of Pakistani Hindus Bhagri community, that are stuck in the ongoing floods in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The journalist has been sent on remand for 5 days.

According to the reports, the journalist had covered a story of Pakistani Hindu Bhagri community in Mirpur Mathelo of Sindh. The journalist reported that the local administration had excluded the Hindu Bhagri community people from the flood relief camp.

The video in which the Bhagri community people are seen explaining their terrible situation went viral on social media. The people in the video confirmed that the local administration had expelled them from the flood relief camps saying that they were not the flood victims.

The video of the victim girl had also gone viral over social media where she could be seen crying on camera. To note, many of the people-including Hindus Bhagri community living in Sindh province of Pakistan are among the poorest sections of Pakistani society. They have fewer employment opportunities and many still live as bonded labourers. They also allegedly suffer other issues.

The current floods in the southern part of Pakistan have created havoc by killing more than 1300 people. According to the reports, the UN refugee agencies have rushed to provide desperately needed aid to flood-stricken Pakistan. While the floods have touched much of Pakistan, the southern Sindh province remains the most affected posing threat to the communities living in the area.

