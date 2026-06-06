Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi To Visit Tehran Amid Intensifying Iran-Pakistan Diplomacy: Reports

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Top Visit Tehran Amid Intensifying Iran-Pakistan Diplomacy: Reports |

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Saturday as diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and Iran continues to intensify amid ongoing regional developments, reported Islamic Republic News Agency.

According to diplomatic sources as quoted by IRNA, Naqvi's visit comes shortly after his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Interior Ministers' Meeting held in Kyrgyzstan.

Follow-Up to Recent Talks With Iranian Counterpart

During the SCO gathering, Naqvi held two meetings with Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, underscoring the growing frequency of high-level contacts between the two neighbouring countries.

Sources familiar with the visit said Naqvi returned to Lahore after the conference and was expected to travel directly to Tehran from Pakistan.

Pakistan Expands Mediation Role

The recent diplomatic momentum follows an initiative by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who proposed a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States in April 2026.

The proposal positioned Islamabad as a potential mediator in efforts to reduce tensions and facilitate dialogue between the two sides.

Islamabad Talks and Ongoing Negotiations

Subsequent negotiations involving Iranian and US delegations were held in Islamabad but concluded without a breakthrough after nearly 21 hours of discussions.

Despite the lack of an agreement, diplomatic efforts have continued, with several senior Pakistani officials maintaining regular contact with Iranian leaders.

Among them is Asim Munir, who has also made multiple visits to Tehran in recent months.

Read Also Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Holds Second Meeting In 24 Hours With Iran FM In Tehran

Draft Agreement Nearing Completion

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei recently indicated that Tehran and Islamabad are in the final stages of preparing a memorandum of understanding aimed at supporting efforts to end the conflict and strengthen diplomatic coordination.

The proposed agreement is expected to formalise areas of cooperation as both countries continue discussions on regional stability and conflict resolution.