Pakistan Independence Day: Brief Introduction About Country Formed On 14 August, 1947

Pakistan's national flag and Muhammad Ali Jinnah (founder of Pakistan) |

Pakistan, the south-east Asian country came into existence after India was partioned in 1947, and celebrates its independence day on August 14 every year. Both India and Pakistan got freedom from the British rule in the year 1947 and India celebrates its independence day on August 15. At the time of partition, Pakistan was formed as West Pakistan and East Pakistan. However, Pakistan could not remain united and in 1971, East Pakistan achieved independence after a hard struggle and became a new nation named Bangladesh.

Foundation of Pakistan and the Muslim League

Pakistan was formed after lobbying by the Muslim League whose leader was Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the leader at the forefrunt of the campaign and political movement for Pakistan. Jinnah had made his stand clear that Muslims would need a separate nation, calling India a Hindu-majority country. Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah had promised that Pakistan would be a parliamentary democracy and a secular nation. However, when Pakistan formed its constitution in 1956, it was declared as an Islamic Republic country.

Years of turbulance and political instability

In contrast to India, Pakistan has seen a great deal of political turbulence and the country has been marred by political instability throughout. A powerful military has often staged a coup or always threatened to topple the elected governments in the country. Many oberservers and experts are of the opinion that in Pakistan, it is the militarty that has the real power with the ruling government forced to act at the behest and instructions of the Pakistan Army.

Partition of Bangladesh

Policies of then West Pakistan government and its language policy created an unrest in East Pakistan, which demanded autonomy. However, the West Pakistan (now Pakistan) government responded by launching a military offensive and killed thousands of its own people in East Pakistan to suppress the uprising. However, after intense struggle by its people, East Pakistan won freedom and came into existence as a separate sovereign nation called Bangladesh on 25 March, 1971. West Pakistan became the only Pakistan. It is the 33rd largest country in the world and Islamabad is its capital, while Karachi is its largest city.