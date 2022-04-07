Pakistan: Imran Khan holds important meeting with legal team ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Imran Khan on Thursday held an important meeting with his legal team ahead of the Supreme Court verdict today and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will accept the verdict whatever it would be, reported Pakistan's ARY News citing sources.

Meanwhile, amid tightened security outside Pakistan Supreme Court, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial after noting that the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust motion against Imran Khan was a violation of Article 95, said that the verdict will be delivered at 7:30 pm on Thursday.

The remark by the Chief Justice came during the hearing of the National Assembly proceedings case, as the apex court resumed deliberation over the case for the fifth consecutive day today.

As the time of the verdict inches closer, the security has been tightened outside Pakistan Supreme Court. When asked about the possible court verdict, the lawyers outside the court said that nothing can be commented on as the matter is Sub Judice in the court. One of the lawyers said that the Supreme Court will give its decision by interpreting Article 5 adding that the decision by the top court will be in favour of the nation.

The apex court's five-member larger bench -- headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel -- is hearing the case.

The CJP had taken suo motu notice of the constitutional crisis that was triggered after National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri disallowed voting on the motion on April 3, deeming it "unconstitutional" -- a move that the Opposition said was a blatant violation of the Constitution. The judge maintained in a written judgment issued during Sunday's hearing that his fellow judges had approached him and had expressed concern over the situation.

"Any orders and actions that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly shall be subject to the order of this court," CJP Bandial had said taking the notice on Sunday. Earlier, the SC restrained state institutions from taking any extra-constitutional steps and directed them to act strictly in accordance with the Constitution, besides asking all political forces of the country to remain peaceful.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:03 PM IST