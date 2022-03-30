Pakistan: 'Imran Khan has to resign, can't keep running for long', says PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has left with other option but to resign.

"Shehbaz Sharif has rightly challenged the Prime Minister to resign. We understand that the Prime Minister has not shown any such responsibility so far. But he's not left with any option, he's not the Prime Minister anymore," news agency ANI quoted Zardari as saying.

"He has to resign, he can't keep running for long. Parliament Session is tomorrow, let's have the voting tomorrow and settle the matter so that we can go ahead," the PPP chairman further said.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key partner in the PTI-led ruling coalition, has pledged support for the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Following this, the Imran Khan-led government has lost the majority in the Lower House.

The Opposition now has 177 members in the National Assembly and they do not need the support of the disgruntled PTI MNAs. On the other hand, the government is left with the support of only 164 members.

Imran Khan, meanwhile, has barred ruling PTI lawmakers from attending the National Assembly session on the day of voting on no-trust motion, slated for April 3, media reports said.

The Premier issued the directives as head/leader of the parliamentary party of PTI on Tuesday, a day after the no-confidence motion was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament against him by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Express Tribune reported.

"All the members of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting," read a communique issued by the PTI.

The handout said only designated parliamentary members will speak on behalf of PTI during the course of debate on the motion against the premier in the house.

"All members are required to adhere to these directions in true letter and spirit and keep in mind the intent behind the provision of Article 63-A of Constitution of Pakistan, 1973."

The PTI chief also warned all lawmakers that "no member shall violate any instruction or extend any favour, relating to the vote of no confidence, to any other parliamentary party/group whatsoever".

It added that any violation of these directions will be treated as "express defection in terms of Article 63-A".

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:06 PM IST