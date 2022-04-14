Pakistan: Imran Khan ally resigns as Balochistan CM; PoK PM offers resignation

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha, who belongs to the PTI, resigned from his office on Wednesday. According to Governor House officials, Mr Agha submitted his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

“I would continue to play my role for the development of the country and the nation,” he said in a statement.

He ran for the seat of the Provincial Assembly of the Balochistan as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate from Constituency PB-6 (Quetta-VI) in 2013 Pakistani general election, but was unsuccessful. He received only 2256 votes and lost the seat to Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar, a candidate of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP).

On 7 July 2021, after the resignation of Amanullah Khan Yasinzai he was appointed as Governor of Balochistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He took oath at Governor House, Quetta on 9th July 2021. Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail administered the oath.

Seperately, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi met Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday and offered to tender his resignation in the wake of a no-confidence motion tabled against him by 25 members of the parliamentary party, his office said in a press release.

“Prime Minister Niazi apprised the chairman of the factual position and also told him that he considered the (AJK’s) rule as a trust by him and he was ready to tender resignation from his office,” according to the press release.

Despite several attempts by the PTI government to block the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out of power as he lost the trust vote mandated by the Supreme Court's ruling.

As many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent during the voting.

Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly. Notably, no Prime Minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan so far.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former leader of Opposition, was elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly of the country on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 01:32 PM IST