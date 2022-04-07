Pakistan: General elections not possible before October 2022, says Election Commission

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that general elections are not possible before October 2022 as it needs seven months to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Election Commission said it will fulfil its responsibility to hold general elections in the country if required.

"Election Commission will fulfil its responsibility under the Constitution and the law. The meeting will review the preparation in the event of general elections," the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

Security tightened outside Pakistan SC, Chief Justice to deliver verdict over deputy speaker's ruling today

Amid tightened security outside Pakistan Supreme Court, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial after noting that the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust motion against Imran Khan was a violation of Article 95, said that the verdict will be delivered at 7:30 pm on Thursday.

The remark by the Chief Justice came during the hearing of the National Assembly proceedings case, as the apex court resumed deliberation over the case for the fifth consecutive day today.

As the time of the verdict inches closer, the security has been tightened outside Pakistan Supreme Court. When asked about the possible court verdict, the lawyers outside the court said that nothing can be commented on as the matter is Sub Judice in the court. One of the lawyers said that the supreme court will give its decision by interpreting Article 5 adding that the decision by the top court will be in favour of the nation.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:02 PM IST