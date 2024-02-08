Pakistan General Elections 2024: Internet Suspended Due To Security Reasons As Voting Begins

Election Commission of Pakistan | Twitter

Ministry of Interior has announced the suspension of internet services across the country to prevent any potential disturbances on election day in Pakistan.

Additionally, 650,000 security forces have been deployed in various regions of the neighboring country.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry temporarily suspends mobile services across the country in light of the deteriorating security situation, reports local media



Parliamentary general elections are underway in Pakistan.

On Thursday, nearly 13 crore Pakistanis will have the opportunity to vote for their country's next government, as well as the legislatures of the nation's four provinces.

It is believed that voter turnout will be considerably low this time, as the popular leader of the country and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is behind bars.

Voting is set to commence at 8 a.m. (03:00 GMT) and will continue uninterrupted until 5 p.m. (12:00 GMT). Individuals who are already in line to vote at 5 p.m. will be permitted to cast their ballots, even if it extends the voting process. In the event of violence or disruptions at certain polling stations, officials have the authority to extend voting hours to ensure that all voters can participate.

Counting of votes will begin shortly after the close of voting, with preliminary results expected to be announced within a few hours.



Pakistani politics is primarily characterized by the dominance of three major parties: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

In total, forty-four political parties are participating in the elections.