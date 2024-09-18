 Pakistan Fumes After Afghan Official Remains Seated During Pakistani National Anthem; Video Viral
Pakistan Fumes After Afghan Official Remains Seated During Pakistani National Anthem; Video Viral

Pakistan and Afghanistan have had a love-hate relationship over the decades. It is well-known that Pakistan helped Taliban grow its terror apparatus but after Taliban re-captured power in Afghanistan the regime has been reluctant to remain under Pakistani influence.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Image showing Afghan officials seated during Pakistani National Anthem | Aditya Raj Kaul | X

Pakistan government on Tuesday (September 17) reacted angrily after an official of Afghanistan's Taliban regime remained seated during Pakistani national anthem played during a government event in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region. Pakistan's Foreign Office even called the act 'reprehensible' in an official statement, reported Dawn.

As reported by the Pakistani news outlet, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had organised an event to honour Prophet Mohammed on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad. Officials and scholars from various cross-sections of Pakistani society were invited.

Invitations were also extended to Afghan regime officials including Afghan Consulate Acting Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah.

It has been reported that Mohibullah was seen seated when everyone else stood-up in a show of respect when Pakistani national anthem was played.

Following this Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued a strongly-worded statement condemning Mohibullah's actions.

“The disrespect of host country’s national anthem is against diplomatic norms. This act of acting consul general of Afghanistan is reprehensible,” said the statement as reported by Dawn.

Baloch also said that a 'strong protest' would be conveyed to Afghan officials in Islamabad as well as in Kabul.

Pakistan and Afghanistan: A love-hate story

Governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan have been at the loggerheads on a variety of issues since return of the Taliban. Although Pakistan has been instrumental in formation and development of Talibani terror apparatus decades ago, the current Talibani regime is reluctant to accept Pakistani overlordship, something Pakistani establishment has seen as means to achieve strategic depth in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan has been a patron of Taliban and the general terror apparatus in Afghanistan which it has used for its own regional gains, even against India.

It is widely believed that the USA's 'War On Terror' did not bear fruits as initially expected as Pakistan provided support to Taliban, which lay dormant and recaptured power once US-led coalition left Afghanistan in 2021.

