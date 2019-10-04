Pakistan Foreign Minister loses cool when asked to name 58 countries supporting Islamabad on Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lost his cool on being asked to name the 58 countries that Prime Minister Imran Khan commended for backing Islamabad on its stance on the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC.

During a talk show on Pakistan TV channel Express News, Qureshi was asked the question as he had repeatedly endorsed Khan's statement that 58 countries had supported Islamabad on the Kashmir issue, reported Sputnik news agency. "On whose agenda are you working?" Khan snapped at talk show host Javed Chaudhry.

"Are you going to tell me or decide which countries have or have not supported Pakistan at the UN?... You may write whatever you want!" On being again pressed for endorsing Khan's comment on his own Twitter handle, Qureshi said, No! No! Show me the tweet I have written, not what Prime Minister Khan has written. You have said my tweet... show that to me. I want my tweet." Oddly still, after the minister was shown the tweet, Qureshi said he found nothing wrong in the tweet. "I stand by what I have said. What is so surprising in this....whose agenda are you following?”