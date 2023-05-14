Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto calls Imran Khan's supporters 'terrorists' | ANI

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday called ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's supporters "political terrorists" and asked adding that how could talks be held with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Bilawal was commenting on the episodes of violence and vandalism in protests sparked after the arrest of Khan, Dawn reported.

Bilawal says judiciary "becoming more political than needed"

Bilawal emphasised that his govt can only hold talks with those who condemn terrorism and dissociate themselves from these political terrorists.

He further also criticised the judiciary for "becoming more political than needed".

Decrying the bail granted to PTI chief Imran Khan in a multitude of cases, he said at a rally, "When we restore democracy, the judiciary becomes more political than needed. And when there is a dictatorship, they remain silent. And once again now, our judiciary is becoming more political than needed."

Bilawal has urged the judiciary "not to meddle in politics" and said that be it the judiciary or establishment, "no institution will be allowed to become a party's tiger force".

Earlier the country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that there is no other option but to impose a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Three-day-long violent protests erupted in the country following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Sanaullah even said that Khan's only objective is to spread chaos and anarchy in the country, holding the party workers and supporters responsible for damaging public properties and storming military installations across Pakistan, reported Geo News.

Peaceful protest on Monday

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the people, including lawyers, to reach outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad at 9am on Monday to register their "peaceful protest".

"The way the Supreme Court or its three-member bench, and under its influence the judges of the high court, have protected a criminal, we believe that we need to protect the country's institutions and mend what is wrong in them." Moreover, PTI chief Imran Khan called for supporters to hold nationwide neighbourhood protests, days after clashes between his followers and security forces triggered by his arrest.

(with ANI inputs)