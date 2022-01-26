Pakistan: Fire breaks out inside Karachi's National Stadium; watch viral video

A massive fire broke out inside Karachi's National Stadium just two days before the season opener of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to reports, the fire broke out inside the make-shift commentary box. It was caused due to short circuit in the power lines during the preparations, the reports added.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Karachi will host the first leg of the tournament beginning Thursday before the league moves to Lahore on Feb. 10. Lahore will also host the playoffs and the final on Feb. 27.

Last year the PSL was postponed in March after six players tested positive for COVID-19 in a bio-secure bubble, and the league was switched to Abu Dhabi in June.

The PCB has hired the same company for the seventh edition of its marquee event which successfully created the bio-secure arrangements in Abu Dhabi last year.

The COVID-19 virus has already caused concerns before the first game between defending champion Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings kicks off at National Stadium on Thursday.

At least three players, including Peshawar Zalmi's wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, and five support staff members tested positive last Saturday when the teams began to assemble in Karachi.

The tournament's technical committee has allowed Peshawar to include Pakistan international Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Akmal.

A spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Karachi forced authorities to impose lockdowns in high-risk areas. The government had initially allowed full crowds in the PSL, but due to the spike in the positive cases, now only 25% of spectators will be allowed inside the stadium which means around 8,000 fans will be allowed to attend.

(With AP inputs)

