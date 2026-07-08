 Pakistan Deploys Navy, Air Force After Boeing Cargo Plane With 5 Crew Vanishes Over Arabian Sea
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan Deploys Navy, Air Force After Boeing Cargo Plane With 5 Crew Vanishes Over Arabian Sea

Pakistan Deploys Navy, Air Force After Boeing Cargo Plane With 5 Crew Vanishes Over Arabian Sea

A Pakistan cargo Boeing B737 carrying five crew members disappeared from radar over the Arabian Sea, about 300 km west of Karachi, after reporting a navigational system issue. Pakistan has launched a multi-agency search operation, deploying Navy warships, Air Force surveillance aircraft and commercial vessels to locate the missing aircraft after contact was lost during a rapid descent.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Pakistan Deploys Navy, Air Force After Boeing Cargo Plane With 5 Crew Vanishes Over Arabian Sea
Pakistan Deploys Navy, Air Force After Boeing Cargo Plane With 5 Crew Vanishes Over Arabian Sea | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan has deployed the Navy and Air Force to search a Boeing cargo aircraft that disappeared from radar over the Arabian sea, about 300 kilometres west of Karachi, officials said Wednesday.

The K2 Airways B737 Pakistan Cargo flight en route from Sharjah, UAE, to Karachi that went off radar late on Tuesday evening after reporting a navigational system issue had five crew members onboard.

The Rescue Coordination Centre was activated and a coordinated Search and Rescue operation at sea was launched through various agencies to locate the missing aircraft, according to a statement by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Geo News reported that the search for the cargo aircraft has widened significantly, with the Pakistan Navy and Air Force now deploying additional ships and aircraft to the search zone.

Read Also
Operation Sindoor Leaves JeM Weakened, Terror Outfit Turns To Digital Propaganda In Bid To Stay...
Operation Sindoor Leaves JeM Weakened, Terror Outfit Turns To Digital Propaganda In Bid To Stay...

The Pakistan Navy has dispatched the warship PNS Zulfiqar to join the search and rescue effort, while a Pakistan Air Force Saab surveillance aircraft is also taking part in the operation, sources told Geo News.

A Navy ATR aircraft has flown out from Turbat to assist, joining the wider search from the air while PNS Hunain has also been dispatched to the affected area to take part in the search and rescue operation, sources said.

Commercial vessels operated by the National Shipping Corporation have likewise been deployed to help scan the waters, bringing together military and civilian resources in the hunt for the missing plane, sources added.

Earlier on Tuesday night, when the K2 Airways B737 flight reported a navigational system issue at 2118 PST on Tuesday, it was promptly guided by Karachi Area Control Center (ACC), the PAA statement said.

Read Also
'Remember Bin Laden Hid In Pakistan For A Decade': US Senator Rick Scott Slams PM Shehbaz Sharif...
'Remember Bin Laden Hid In Pakistan For A Decade': US Senator Rick Scott Slams PM Shehbaz Sharif...

“However, at 2121 PST, the aircraft was observed on radar rapidly descending with a rapid heading change. Subsequently, radar contact and communication were lost approximately 155 NM west of Karachi,” it said.

K2 Airways is a private airline based in Karachi and was established in May 2018.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source