Pakistan Deploys Navy, Air Force After Boeing Cargo Plane With 5 Crew Vanishes Over Arabian Sea | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan has deployed the Navy and Air Force to search a Boeing cargo aircraft that disappeared from radar over the Arabian sea, about 300 kilometres west of Karachi, officials said Wednesday.

The K2 Airways B737 Pakistan Cargo flight en route from Sharjah, UAE, to Karachi that went off radar late on Tuesday evening after reporting a navigational system issue had five crew members onboard.

The Rescue Coordination Centre was activated and a coordinated Search and Rescue operation at sea was launched through various agencies to locate the missing aircraft, according to a statement by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Geo News reported that the search for the cargo aircraft has widened significantly, with the Pakistan Navy and Air Force now deploying additional ships and aircraft to the search zone.

The Pakistan Navy has dispatched the warship PNS Zulfiqar to join the search and rescue effort, while a Pakistan Air Force Saab surveillance aircraft is also taking part in the operation, sources told Geo News.

A Navy ATR aircraft has flown out from Turbat to assist, joining the wider search from the air while PNS Hunain has also been dispatched to the affected area to take part in the search and rescue operation, sources said.

Commercial vessels operated by the National Shipping Corporation have likewise been deployed to help scan the waters, bringing together military and civilian resources in the hunt for the missing plane, sources added.

Earlier on Tuesday night, when the K2 Airways B737 flight reported a navigational system issue at 2118 PST on Tuesday, it was promptly guided by Karachi Area Control Center (ACC), the PAA statement said.

“However, at 2121 PST, the aircraft was observed on radar rapidly descending with a rapid heading change. Subsequently, radar contact and communication were lost approximately 155 NM west of Karachi,” it said.

K2 Airways is a private airline based in Karachi and was established in May 2018.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)