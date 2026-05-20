Pakistan Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of 17-Year-Old TikTok Star Sana Yousaf

A court in Pakistan has sentenced 23-year-old Umar Hayat to death for the murder of 17-year-old TikTok and Instagram influencer Sana Yousaf, whose killing last year sparked nationwide outrage and renewed debate over women’s safety and violence linked to rejection.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday by an Islamabad sessions court, marking a significant development in one of Pakistan’s most closely watched criminal cases.

Father Welcomes Verdict as a Warning to Society

Reacting to the court’s decision, Sana’s father, Hassan Yousaf, while speaking to Al Jazeera said the ruling sends a powerful message.

“This verdict is a lesson for all such criminals in society,” he said as quoted by Al Jazeera outside the courtroom.

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He added that the judgment was not only justice for his family, but also for countless women facing harassment and violence.

Murder Triggered by ‘Repeated Rejections’

According to Pakistani media reports, Hayat had developed a one-sided obsession with Sana following online interactions. Police described the case as one driven by “repeated rejections.”

In a recorded confession made during the investigation, Hayat admitted he had become fixated on the teenage influencer after she repeatedly refused his attempts to meet her.

Authorities said he travelled from Faisalabad to Islamabad between May 28 and 29, allegedly hoping to wish Sana on her birthday. When the two failed to meet and she continued to avoid him, he reportedly became increasingly frustrated and suspicious.

The pair later spoke by phone and agreed to meet on June 2, 2025.

Fatal Attack Inside Sana’s Home

On the day of the murder, Hayat rented a Toyota Fortuner and brought a .30-bore pistol with him, according to police records.

When he arrived at Sana’s home in Islamabad, she reportedly did not come outside. However, he managed to enter the house, where an argument allegedly broke out.

Investigators said Hayat then shot Sana dead inside her home. The killing was witnessed by her mother and aunt.

In a later statement, Hayat denied parts of the prosecution’s account, claiming there had been no argument and that he had been falsely implicated.

Arrest Within 20 Hours

Police arrested Hayat in Faisalabad, around 320 kilometres south of Islamabad, less than 20 hours after the murder.

Islamabad Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had described the case as a swift and focused investigation, emphasizing that authorities moved quickly to secure evidence and apprehend the suspect.

Court Hands Down Death Sentence

The Islamabad sessions court found Hayat guilty of intentional murder under Section 302(b) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In addition to the death penalty, he was reportedly handed further prison sentences on related charges, including trespassing and robbery, along with financial penalties and compensation to Sana’s family.

The death sentence must now be confirmed by a higher court, and Hayat is expected to appeal the ruling.

A Case That Sparked National Debate

Sana Yousaf had built a large social media following through videos focused on fashion, lifestyle, and youth culture.

Her murder triggered widespread outrage across Pakistan, reigniting conversations about women’s safety, online harassment, and gender-based violence. The case also drew criticism after some online users attempted to blame the victim, prompting broader discussions about societal attitudes toward women in public life.

For many, the verdict represents not just justice for Sana, but a broader statement against violence driven by obsession and rejection.