Pakistan Coast Guards Allegedly Killed 8 Baloch Labourers And Injured Dozens In Coastal Area Of Kuntani Near Gwadar | VIDEO

Security tensions escalate in Gwadar’s coastal region after a Baloch group alleged firing by Pakistan Coast Guards caused multiple casualties | X

Mumbai, May 12: The Baloch Liberation Movement has condemned the recent "massacre of Baloch citizens in the Baloch coastal town of Kantani, where eight Baloch fishermen and labourers were killed and several others injured due to unprovoked firing by personnel of Pakistan’s foreign-backed occupying Coast Guards."

Baloch Liberation Movement condemns firing

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the organisation said, "the situation in Balochistan has gone beyond Pakistan’s control, and it is now trying to hide its failures by targeting unarmed Baloch labourers with gunfire in an attempt to spread fear and panic among the public. The conflict between Balochistan and Pakistan is expected to intensify, and the Baloch people say they will not allow the blood of their innocent people to go in vain."

The Movement spokesperson has "described the indiscriminate firing by the occupying Pakistani forces on Baloch-populated areas as one of the worst examples of state terrorism, and has once again called on the international community to intervene immediately in Balochistan."

Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer's discretion is advised

At least 13 Baloch labourers have been killed after Pakistani coast guard forces opened fire on them in the Kantani and Jiwani areas of Gwadar district in Pakistan-occupied Balochistan.



Video: @WarFlash_2630 https://t.co/tSZjDru9pL pic.twitter.com/aB94ykBPGc — OSINT Spectator (@osintspectator) May 11, 2026

Tragic and horrifying reports have emerged from Kuntani, Gwadar, where personnel of the Pakistan Coast Guards allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on labourers, resulting in the killing of several poor workers and leaving dozens injured. pic.twitter.com/Ya8SslUCVX — Balach Qadir (@ChairmanBSO_) May 11, 2026

Several injured reported to be in critical condition

Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll may increase. Multiple people have reportedly been injured, while local labourers and residents are transporting the wounded to hospitals using their own limited resources.

Gwadar Hospital is reportedly 60 kilometres away from the scene, and Pakistan’s occupying forces have allegedly created obstacles for those trying to transport the injured to the hospital, which has reportedly contributed to an increase in deaths.

Rescue operations face logistical challenges

According to sources, rescue operations are facing serious difficulties due to a shortage of ambulances and medical facilities in the area. Following state terrorism, there is widespread anger and grief across the Republic of United Balochistan.

Two years ago, Pakistan’s military allegedly burned the boats of Baloch fishermen and used violence to displace large numbers of Baloch fishermen from Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and other coastal areas.

Fishing restrictions spark economic concerns

Pakistan’s occupying forces are catching thousands of tonnes of fish daily from the waters of Balochistan, putting the region’s marine life at risk. At the same time, local Baloch fishermen are not allowed to go into deep waters.

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Since fishing is their only source of livelihood, restrictions on fishing are being described as a form of economic destruction for local people. Pakistan’s alleged illegal trawling and occupation of Balochistan’s sea resources are described as unacceptable, the spokesperson added.

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