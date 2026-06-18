Pakistan Claims US–Iran Peace Deal Takes Immediate Effect; Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen Under Mediated Agreement | AI

Washington: Pakistan says that the deal to end the war in Iran is taking immediate effect' after both sides have signed it, but that there will still be a formal signing ceremony on Friday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said leaders of both the US and Iran had signed the agreement and endorsed him as a mediator.

He said in a post on X that the deal “shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade.”

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Sharif said that Pakistan and co-mediator Qatar will still host an official signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland. His post came shortly after President Donald Trump said he'd signed the agreement during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)