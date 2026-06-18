 Pakistan Claims US–Iran Peace Deal Takes Immediate Effect; Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen Under Mediated Agreement
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Pakistan Claims US–Iran Peace Deal Takes Immediate Effect; Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen Under Mediated Agreement

Pakistan claims a peace deal between the US and Iran to end hostilities has been signed and is taking immediate effect, with Pakistan and Qatar acting as mediators. According to Shehbaz Sharif, Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the US will lift its naval blockade. A formal signing ceremony is scheduled in Switzerland.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Pakistan Claims US–Iran Peace Deal Takes Immediate Effect; Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen Under Mediated Agreement
Pakistan Claims US–Iran Peace Deal Takes Immediate Effect; Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen Under Mediated Agreement | AI

Washington: Pakistan says that the deal to end the war in Iran is taking immediate effect' after both sides have signed it, but that there will still be a formal signing ceremony on Friday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said leaders of both the US and Iran had signed the agreement and endorsed him as a mediator.

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He said in a post on X that the deal “shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade.”

Sharif said that Pakistan and co-mediator Qatar will still host an official signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland. His post came shortly after President Donald Trump said he'd signed the agreement during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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