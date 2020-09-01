Pakistan bans 'immoral' Tinder, Grindr and other dating apps

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday blocked access to five dating and live streaming applications such as Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi.
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of PTA shared the statement which read: "Keeping in view of negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through above applications, PTA issued notices to the management of above mentioned platforms for the purpose of removing dating services & moderate live streaming content in accordance with local laws of Pakistan."
"Since the platforms did not respond to the notices within the stipulated time therefore the Authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications," it further states, adding, "PTA can, however, reconsider blocking of the said applications provided management of the companies assures adherence to the local laws with respect to moderating the indecent/immoral content through meaningful engagement."
Netizens expressed their dissatisfaction towards PTA's actions. One user said: "Thou shalt not date in the Land of the Pure (at least not through dating apps). We have such a weird relationship with love. Cinemas are quick to censor scenes that celebrate love, but violence is a non issue. We sure have messed up priorities."
"The pyo we don't need," wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
