Pakistan Army Major Martyred, 4 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan Operations: Report

A Pakistan Army major was martyred and four terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan on October 18, the country's military said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted operations in the Shadi Kaur area of Gwadar district and Jattakabad in Kalat district following intelligence reports about the presence of militants.

The military identified the group as Fitna al Hindustan, which it described as Indian-sponsored. The allegation was made by the ISPR, and independent confirmation was not available in the initial reports.

Four Militants Killed In Kalat Operation

According to the ISPR statement, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Jattakabad, Kalat district, targeting a suspected militant hideout.

An intense exchange of fire followed, during which four militants were killed, the military said. Security personnel also recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from the site.

The operation was conducted as part of Pakistan's ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the province, which has witnessed repeated attacks on security forces and other targets.

Major Wajahat Waheed Killed In IED Attack

In a separate operation in the Shadi Kaur area of Gwadar district, a security forces contingent led by Major Wajahat Waheed came under attack from an improvised explosive device (IED) while carrying out clearance activities.

The explosion killed Major Waheed, according to the ISPR. Pakistani media reports identified him as a resident of Lahore, although accounts differed on his age.

Following the incident, security forces continued clearance operations in the area to locate any remaining militants and prevent further attacks.

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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Pays Tribute

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over Major Waheed's death and paid tribute to the security personnel involved in counter-terrorism operations.

The military said sanitisation operations would continue until the area was cleared of any remaining militants. It described the operations as part of its broader counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of 'Azm-e-Istehkam'.

The ISPR reiterated its commitment to eliminating militancy in the country. The latest operations come amid continuing security challenges in Balochistan, a resource-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan that has experienced a prolonged insurgency.