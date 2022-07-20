Pakistan: American vlogger gang-raped in Dera Ghazi Khan

Members of civil society groups take part in a rally to condemn the incident of rape on a deserted highway, in Karachi, Pakistan, in 2021. Representative Image | AP

A 21-year-old American woman was allegedly gang-raped by her “guide” and his accomplice in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Arabela Urpi stated in the first information report (FIR) registered at the BMP station at the Fort Munro hill station that she was raped by Muzmal Sipra and Shehzad of Rajanpur on the night of July 17 in a hotel room.

She alleged that Sipra had also recorded her video earlier without her consent.

The complainant also said she had received threats from Sipra to not pursue legal proceedings against them.

One of the accused, Sipra, has already been arrested by the Border Military Police while raids are being conducted to arrest the other suspect.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) on the Fort Munro incident.

According to D.G. Khan Deputy Commissioner Anwar Baryar, the American girl had come to Fort Monroe from Karachi on the invitation of her social media friend Muzmal Sipra, whose house she visited on Sunday in Rajanpur district of Punjab, some 550 kilometres from Lahore.

According to the police official, the woman on a tourist visa to Pakistan had been living in the country for the past seven months.

The FIR, a copy of which was available with PTI, said the victim on Sunday visited Fort Monroe and made a vlog along with Sipra and his friend Azan Khosa.

"We stayed in a hotel at Fort Monroe where both suspects gang raped me and also made a video of the act to blackmail me," she alleged in the FIR.

The Border Military Police has already arrested Sipra and are conducting raids to arrest the other suspect mentioned in the FIR registered under Section 376 and 292 b of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police have also got the medico-legal test of the girl done.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the incident and directed the Punjab Police chief to personally monitor the case.

(with inputs from PTI)