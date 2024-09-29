 Pakistan: 7 Labourers From Multan Killed In Terrorist Attack In Balochistan’s Panjgur
Pakistan: 7 Labourers From Multan Killed In Terrorist Attack In Balochistan's Panjgur

Pakistan: 7 Labourers From Multan Killed In Terrorist Attack In Balochistan’s Panjgur

The victims were identified as Sajid, Shafiq, Fayyaz, Iftikhar, Salman, Khalid, and Allah Wasia. As per Dawn's report, the labourers were attacked while sleeping in the same room of the house where they were working.

ANI
Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Quetta [Pakistan]: Seven labourers from Multan were killed late Saturday night in a terrorist attack in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town in Balochistan, Dawn reported on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Sajid, Shafiq, Fayyaz, Iftikhar, Salman, Khalid, and Allah Wasia.

As per Dawn's report, the labourers were attacked while sleeping in the same room of the house where they were working.

Pakistan's Cross-Border Terrorism Policy Will Never Succeed: EAM S Jaishankar AT UNGA
About The Terror Attack

According to the police, armed men stormed the site and opened fire with automatic weapons, indiscriminately targeting the workers. "Seven labourers were killed on the spot and another was injured in the firing," Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Dawn reported.

Police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and transported the victims to the district hospital for immediate care, reported Dawn.

Pakistan: 6 Dead, 10 Injured After Chartered Helicopter Crashes In North Waziristan; Visuals Surface
Statement Of Panjgur SSP Fazil Shah Bokhari

"All the labourers who lost their lives in the firing belong to the Shujabad area of Multan and Abu Bakr brought them to Panjgur for the construction of his house," Panjgur SSP Fazil Shah Bokhari confirmed.

"It is a terrorist attack," he added, noting that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

All of the deceased sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the injured worker, who also sustained bullet wounds, was admitted to the hospital for treatment, Dawn reported.

The bodies are currently kept at the district hospital in Panjgur. Some sources indicated that nine labourers were present at the construction site, but one had been absent at the time of the attack and remained unharmed.

Who is Bhavika Mangalanandan? The Indian Diplomat Who Shamed Pakistan Slamming Its Jammu And Kashmir...
President Zardari & PM Sharif Condemn The Terror Attack

The attack drew immediate condemnation from President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister has sought a report from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and reiterated the government's commitment to fighting terrorism.

"The government remains resolute in taking all possible measures to root out terrorism from the motherland," PM Sharif stated.

