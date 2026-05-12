Pakistan: 7 Killed In Blast Targeted At Police Vehicle In Northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province - VIDEO

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At least seven people, including two police personnel, were killed and several others were reported injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday. The injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The incident took place in Lakki Marwat district, where the explosion targeted a police vehicle during routine patrolling in the area, according to a China Daily report. The blast triggered panic in the area. Visuals from the spot showed scenes of chaos, with sirens blaring in the background.

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The blast took place in a crowded market area, and a large number of people passing by the attack site were also killed and injured," China Daily reported, quoting sources.

The area has been cordoned off and an investigation has been launched. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot after the blast, and the nature of the explosion is being determined.

Earlier on Saturday, at least 15 police personnel were killed and three others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the Fateh Khel police checkpoint in Pakistan's Bannu, according to a report by The Express Tribune.