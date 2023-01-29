e-Paper Get App
Pakistan: 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad

Pakistan: 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad

The epicentre of the earthquake was the 37 km West of Islamabad and the depth was reported at 10 kilometres.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck Islamabad on Sunday, Pakistani media reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 37 km west of Islamabad and the depth was reported at 10 kilometres.

Earlier last week, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier this month, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

(More details awaited)

