Pakistan: 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad

Representative Image | Pixabay

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck Islamabad on Sunday, Pakistani media reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 37 km west of Islamabad and the depth was reported at 10 kilometres.

Earlier last week, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier this month, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

(More details awaited)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)