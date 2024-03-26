Pakistan: 5 Chinese Nationals Killed In Suicide Bomb Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

Five Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

As per reports, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers who were going to Dasu camp from Islamabad.

Shocking visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media.

#BREAKING: First Visuals from the suicide bombing against Chinese Nationals in Besham City of Shangla District of Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. Five Chinese Nationals (Engineers) killed in the attack as per initial details. Difficult for Pakistan to downplay the news. pic.twitter.com/SAd8NsGdHM — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 26, 2024

Reports suggest that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have reached the spot and have started relief operations. As per a top police official, the rest of the people in the convoy have been protected and are currently getting treatment.

Tuesday attack came hours after armed fighters attacked a naval airbase in Pakistan, killing at least one paramilitary soldier.

Dasu is home to a major dam and region have been attacked in the past. 13 people were killed in a bus explosion in 2021, nine of them were citizens of China.

Further details are awaited in the case