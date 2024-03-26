 Pakistan: 5 Chinese Nationals Killed In Suicide Bomb Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Shocking Visuals Surface
Pakistan: 5 Chinese Nationals Killed In Suicide Bomb Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Shocking Visuals Surface

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
X

Five Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

As per reports, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers who were going to Dasu camp from Islamabad.

Shocking visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media.

Reports suggest that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have reached the spot and have started relief operations. As per a top police official, the rest of the people in the convoy have been protected and are currently getting treatment. 

Tuesday attack came hours after armed fighters attacked a naval airbase in Pakistan, killing at least one paramilitary soldier.

article-image

Dasu is home to a major dam and region have been attacked in the past. 13 people were killed in a bus explosion in 2021, nine of them were citizens of China.

Further details are awaited in the case

