Pakistan: 1 Killed, Several Injured After Fatal Bombing & Grenade Attacks Shakes Balochistan Ahead Of General Elections; Visuals Surface |

Balochistan: The Pakistan Election Commission has taken note to the recent bomb and grenade attacks in Balochistan by requesting comprehensive reports from the province's inspector general of police and chief secretary, as reported by Dawn News.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and National Party offices, as well as a combined office of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and Jamiat-e-Islami-Faizal (JUI-F), were the targets of grenade attacks in Quetta, Khuzdar, and Turbat. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in connection with these instances. Hand grenades were also aimed at the Panjgur and Dhadar deputy commissioner offices.



According to Pakistan-based daily news has also reported that multiple police stations and deputy commissioners' offices were among the targets in the attacks, resulting in injuries to six individuals, including a police officer and a jail warden. "At least 10 bomb and grenade attacks happened across Balochistan, including provincial capital Quetta," the senior official said.



Additionally, hand grenades were targeted at the offices of deputy commissioners in Dhadar and Panjgur.

A bomb detonated on a footpath along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road in the Spinny area of Quetta, resulting in the death of a passerby, as confirmed by Quetta SSP (operations) Jawad Tariq. The blast's impact was felt across various parts of the provincial capital, as per officials. Law enforcement promptly secured the area and transported the victim's body to Civil Hospital. Hospital staff noted severe mutilation of the victim's body due to their proximity to the explosion.



The victim who lost his life in the incident was identified as 84-year-old Abdul Khaliq Shah, according to SSP Tariq. He further mentioned that the improvised explosive device contained approximately 8 kilograms of explosives. SSP Tariq stated that the target of the bomb remains unclear since there were no election campaign-related activities scheduled nearby. He emphasized that security measures were already heightened due to the impending elections.

In yet another attack in the outskirts of Quetta, a ASI was left injured in the bomb attack.

Unknown assailants launched a hand grenade at the Shalkot police station, causing an explosion in the courtyard. The incident resulted in damage to the station's building and several vehicles in the parking area. A wounded police officer was subsequently admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in Mastung, the central prison came under attack as hand grenades were thrown inside, causing damage to the structure. A jail warder sustained injuries during the assault.

According to a report in The Dawn, one person was injured in the grenade attack on the house of the Kacchi deputy commissioner.

In the lead-up to the general elections, more than 29 attacks have been reported targeting the Pakistani army, election candidates, and companies involved in natural resources exploration across various districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Khuzdar, Kech, Panjgur, Dukki, Kalat, Noshki, Mastung, and Hub Chowki, within the past 24 hours.

As of now, no group has come forward to claim responsibility for these attacks.