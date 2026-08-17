Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Trump For Backing Makkah Defence Pact, Hails Role In Averting 'Nuclear Catastrophe' | X

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked US President Donald Trump for his supportive remarks on the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in Mecca on August 7, 2026.

The agreement introduces a collective defence mechanism under which an armed attack against any one of the three signatories would be treated as an attack against all. The pact seeks to deepen military cooperation and strengthen regional deterrence amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.

Shehbaz Sharif Praises Trump’s Role In South Asia

Reacting to Trump’s comments, Sharif said Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye would continue to play a “constructive role” in protecting their respective countries as well as promoting security across the region.

In a post on X, Sharif expressed his appreciation for Trump’s support for the agreement and described Saudi Arabia and Turkiye as Pakistan’s “brotherly” partners.

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‘Trump Helped Avert Nuclear Catastrophe’: Shehbaz Sharif

Sharif also used the occasion to commend Trump for what he described as “courageous and decisive leadership” that helped prevent a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia.

The Pakistani prime minister claimed Trump’s intervention helped avert a potentially devastating escalation and “saved millions of lives”. His remarks signal Islamabad’s growing diplomatic outreach towards Washington amid shifting regional security dynamics.

Shehbaz Sharif’s Message To Donald Trump

‘Durable Peace Is Essential For A Bright Future’

Sharif said, “Deeply appreciate President Donald Trump’s kind words of support on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. Together with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defence of our own countries as well as the entire region.”

He added, “I would also like to once again commend President Trump for his courageous and decisive leadership, which helped avert a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia and saved millions of lives.”

Sharif concluded by stressing the importance of lasting peace, saying durable peace was the most essential prerequisite for a “bright and prosperous future” for the people of the region.

Pact Signals Closer Regional Defence Cooperation

The Makkah agreement comes against the backdrop of heightened security concerns across the Middle East. By establishing a collective defence commitment, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have sought to strengthen coordination and deterrence while expanding their strategic security partnership.

Sharif’s praise for Trump also underscores Islamabad’s effort to maintain close engagement with Washington while simultaneously deepening defence ties with Riyadh and Ankara.